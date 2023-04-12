Off-duty Las Vegas police officer booked after US 95 crash

Traffic was diverted off northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Jones Boulevard for several hours after a crash early Wednesday morning.

Traffic is diverted off northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Jones Boulevard as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash near the Summerlin Parkway exit on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Traffic is diverted off northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Jones Boulevard as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash near the Summerlin Parkway exit on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Traffic is diverted off northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Jones Boulevard as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash near the Summerlin Parkway exit on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Benjamin Coreas (City of Las Vegas)

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer was booked on suspicion of DUI Wednesday after a crash on U.S. Highway 95 caused a closure.

The crash caused traffic to be diverted off northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Jones Boulevard, according to the Nevada State Police website and Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Twitter accounts.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Benjamin Coreas was booked into Las Vegas City Jail on misdemeanor charges, according to the department.

City spokesperson Jace Radke said Coreas was booked on charges of DUI, reckless driving and failing to decrease speed and use due care.

He was booked after an investigation into the crash by Nevada State Police, according to police.

Police said Coreas has worked for the department since 2020 and is assigned to the West Community Policing Division in South Central Area Command.

The crash was initially reported by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Around 10:45 a.m., NDOT announced the lanes had reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.