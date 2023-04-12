Off-duty Metro officer accused of DUI in 3-vehicle crash on US 95

The crash caused traffic to be diverted off northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Jones Boulevard.

Benjamin Coreas (City of Las Vegas)

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer was booked on suspicion of DUI on Wednesday after a morning crash on U.S. Highway 95 caused a closure and left one person critically injured.

At around 4:45 a.m., a black Jeep Wrangler was heading north on U.S. 95 and rear-ended a gray Toyota Camry near Summerlin Parkway. The Jeep rolled over and was struck by a third vehicle, a white Toyota Camry, according to Nevada State Police.

The driver of the white Toyota was taken to University Medical Center after suffering critical injuries, according to Nevada State Police.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Benjamin Coreas was driving the Jeep and exited the vehicle before it was struck.

Coreas was booked into Las Vegas City Jail on misdemeanor charges, according to the department.

City spokesperson Jace Radke said Coreas was booked on charges of DUI, reckless driving and failing to decrease speed and use due care.

He was booked after an investigation into the crash by Nevada State Police, according to police.

Police said Coreas has worked for the department since 2020 and is assigned to the West Community Policing Division in South Central Area Command.

The crash caused northbound traffic on U.S. 95 to be diverted off at Jones Boulevard until around 10:45 a.m.

