Officer hospitalized after driver runs red light in east Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. near East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway.

A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized Monday night after a vehicle ran a red light and crashed into the officer’s vehicle.

At around 6:20 p.m. a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle was at a red light on Boulder Highway. When the light turned green, the officer drove southbound while the driver of a sedan heading west on East Flamingo Road ran a red light and crashed into the driver side of the police vehicle, according to Lt. Charles Jenkins.

The officer suffered moderate injuries and was taken to University Medical Center. The driver of the sedan was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after suffering critical injuries.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, the Flamingo and Boulder intersection was closed in all directions.

