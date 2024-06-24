Officers taken to hospital after pair of police vehicles collide

Take these steps to avoid wrong-way drivers in Las Vegas (if you can)

A pair of Las Vegas police automobiles collided Monday morning, police said.

Authorities said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Main Street and East Bonneville Avenue.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital and their injuries seemed to be minor, according to Luis Vidal, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson.

Vidal said police were investigating what led to the crash.

Metro automobiles have been involved in 244 collisions in 2024 as of June 14, according to a department report. Police were at fault in 119 of those crashes.

Driver inattention was the most common cause of the collisions that police produced this year, according to the report.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.