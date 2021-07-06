97°F
Officials to outline plans for revamp of Boulder Highway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2021 - 10:13 am
 
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto comments during a press conference on Monday, June 28, 2021, in Las ...
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto comments during a press conference on Monday, June 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. Boulder Highway will be revamped following the securing of a $40 million federal grant, spearheaded by Cortez Masto. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of the Las Vegas Valley’s most dangerous roads is set for a major safety overhaul.

Boulder Highway will be revamped following the securing of a $40 million federal grant, spearheaded by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Cortez Masto and City of Henderson leaders will highlight what the funding will mean to the project at a news conference Tuesday morning.

The 15-mile stretch of road has seen dozens of fatal auto-pedestrian crashes in recent years as the road was not constructed with pedestrians in mind.

Boulder Highway was built in 1931 as part of the construction of the Hoover Dam, serving then as the area’s only freeway. Since then the area surrounding the highway has grown exponentially, with over 20,000 homes, apartments and condominiums and nearly 1,000 commercial lots within a half-mile radius of the road.

The area serves over 10,000 Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus riders and has 36,000 vehicles travel on it daily.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

