One dead, three injured in wrong-way crash on I-15 at Charleston

A man who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard on Thursday night was killed in a crash that hospitalized three other people and involved six vehicles in total, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded at about 6:48 p.m. to reports of a wrong-way driver on I-15. The man driving the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol news release.

Two of the hospitalized people were listed in serious condition and one had minor injuries.

All northbound lanes of I-15 at Charleston remained closed Thursday night, troopers said. The Neon Gateway and Charleston on-ramps were also shut down, and all northbound traffic was being diverted onto the Charleston off-ramp. Officials urged motorists to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

The crash remained under investigation. Additional details will be released as they become available, the Highway Patrol said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

