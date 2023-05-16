90°F
Traffic

One person killed in three-vehicle crash on I-15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2023 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated May 16, 2023 - 5:06 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:40 p.m. three vans were heading north on I-15, south of Cheyenne Avenue in the far-right lane. A white Nissan van drove into the back of another white Nissan van causing that van to hit a black Dodge van, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

The man driving the van that caused the crash was taken to University Medical Center where he died. Two other people were taken to UMC after suffering injuries that were not life threatening, Wellman said.

Two right lanes were closed, the Highway Patrol said.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

