Outdated I-15 HOV signs make for highway head-scratcher

An HOV sign displays inaccurate regulation hours on Interstate 15 southbound near Hacienda Aven ...
An HOV sign displays inaccurate regulation hours on Interstate 15 southbound near Hacienda Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2025 - 2:13 pm
 

With Interstate 15’s Las Vegas high occupancy vehicle lanes return this week, some outdated HOV signs might leave solo drivers unsure about when they can’t and can’t use the lanes.

At issue are a series of HOA signs that had been covered during freeway construction between Russell and Flamingo roads. As the signs were uncovered in preparation for the return of the HOA lanes this week, workers discovered that some incorrectly listed HOA hours as 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

The HOV lane regulation hours were changed in 2023 to 6 to 8 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

NDOT is working to replace the inaccurate signs, according to spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland.

“That process may take some time, but it is underway,” McFarland said.

HOV lane regulation hours are set to return after a final round of restriping occurs Thursday night into Friday morning. They had been set to go back into effect Thursday morning, but rain this week delayed some of the lane restriping, McFarland said.

Crews are now slated to restripe the last two portions of I-15 overnight Wednesday and Thursday, with work occurring between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly.

Wednesday will see I-15 southbound reduced to two lanes between Twain Avenue and Sunset Road. On Thursday, I-15 southbound will be reduced to two lanes from Sunset Road to Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

“With this adjustment, HOV rules will now resume Friday morning instead of Thursday as originally planned,” McFarland said. “HOV lanes on I-15 south will return to their previous configuration, ending at Silverado Ranch.”

Future changes or additions to HOV lanes won’t be decided until the ongoing HOV lane study, initiated last year by Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, is completed. The results of that study aren’t expected to be received until 2027, McFarland said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

