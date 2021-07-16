Overnight I-15 lane closures planned next week near Las Vegas Strip

Crews will be installing detection cameras on I-15 near Spring Mountain Road beginning Monday night and lasting all week.

Overnight traffic on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Strip will be impacted next week by work associated with a study of high occupancy vehicle lane usage.

Crews will be installing detection cameras on I-15 near Spring Mountain Road beginning Monday night and lasting all week, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The two-year, $2.6 million project will analyze the usage of the 20 miles of HOV lanes between I-15 and U.S. Highway 95 in the Las Vegas Valley.

The nightly lane impacts associated with the project are:

Monday night-Tuesday morning

— The right two travel lanes on I-15 northbound at Spring Mountain will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday night-Wednesday morning

— The left three travel lanes and shoulder on I-15 northbound at Spring Mountain will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

— The left shoulder on I-15 southbound at Spring Mountain will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday night–Thursday morning

— The left two travel lanes and shoulder on I-15 northbound at Spring Mountain will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

— The left shoulder along I-15 southbound at Spring Mountain will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

— The I-15 northbound onramp from Spring Mountain eastbound will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday night– July 23

— The left shoulder and HOV lanes on I-15 northbound at Spring Mountain will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5:30 a.m., July 23.

“Detection cameras are being installed to ensure the HOV network is being used as intended,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman in a statement. “The results will help inform, influence, and guide future HOV motorist policy.”

