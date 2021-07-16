Overnight I-15 lane closures planned this week near Las Vegas Strip

Crews will be installing detection cameras on I-15 near Spring Mountain Road beginning Monday night and lasting all week.

A stretch of Interstate 15 southbound between Flamingo and Spring Mountain Roads will close overnight Wednesday for Active Traffic Management sign installment as Part of Project Neon. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Work associated with a study of HOV lane use will affect overnight traffic on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Strip this week.

Crews will install detection cameras on I-15 near Spring Mountain Road beginning Monday night and lasting all week, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Friday.

“Detection cameras are being installed to ensure the HOV network is being used as intended,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman in a statement. “The results will help inform, influence, and guide future HOV motorist policy.”

The two-year, $2.6 million project will analyze the use of the 20 miles of HOV lanes between I-15 and U.S. Highway 95.

The nightly lane impacts associated with the project are the following:

Monday night-Tuesday morning

■ The right two lanes on I-15 northbound at Spring Mountain will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday night-Wednesday morning

■ The left three lanes and shoulder on I-15 northbound at Spring Mountain will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

■ The left shoulder on I-15 southbound at Spring Mountain will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday night–Thursday morning

■ The left two lanes and shoulder on I-15 northbound at Spring Mountain will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

■ The left shoulder along I-15 southbound at Spring Mountain will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

■ The I-15 northbound onramp from Spring Mountain eastbound will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday night–Friday morning

■ The left shoulder and HOV lanes on I-15 northbound at Spring Mountain will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5:30 a.m. Friday.

