101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Traffic

Overnight road work to impact U.S. 95 traffic next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2021 - 5:45 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Motorists should brace for overnight traffic disruptions next week on U.S. Highway 95 near downtown.

Work on the $40 million U.S. 95 viaduct rehabilitation project will see a series of lane impacts Sunday through Aug. 13, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The lane closures on the highway between Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road are needed for work crews to prepare to demolish the aging Desert Inn Road bridge.

The lane impacts include:

Sunday: The two right lanes of U.S. 95 north and southbound between Boulder Highway and Flamingo will close between 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Monday: The two right lanes on U.S. 95 northbound between Boulder Highway and Flamingo will close between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday-Friday: U.S. 95 southbound will be reduced to a single lane of traffic from Boulder Highway to Flamingo between midnight and 5 a.m. nightly.

Monday-Wednesday: The Boulder Highway onramp to U.S. 95 southbound will close between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly.

Tuesday-Friday: U.S. northbound between Boulder Highway and Flamingo will be reduced to a single traffic lane between midnight and 5 a.m. nightly During this same time period, the northbound offramp to Boulder Highway will also be closed.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
2
COVID cases among vaccinated on the rise in Clark County
COVID cases among vaccinated on the rise in Clark County
3
Raiders report: Team brings in Pro Bowl linebacker for visit
Raiders report: Team brings in Pro Bowl linebacker for visit
4
Spirit cancels 27 flights at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Spirit cancels 27 flights at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
5
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST