Overnight road work to impact U.S. 95 traffic next week

Motorists should brace for overnight traffic disruptions next week on U.S. Highway 95 near downtown.

Work on the $40 million U.S. 95 viaduct rehabilitation project will see a series of lane impacts Sunday through Aug. 13, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The lane closures on the highway between Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road are needed for work crews to prepare to demolish the aging Desert Inn Road bridge.

The lane impacts include:

Sunday: The two right lanes of U.S. 95 north and southbound between Boulder Highway and Flamingo will close between 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Monday: The two right lanes on U.S. 95 northbound between Boulder Highway and Flamingo will close between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday-Friday: U.S. 95 southbound will be reduced to a single lane of traffic from Boulder Highway to Flamingo between midnight and 5 a.m. nightly.

Monday-Wednesday: The Boulder Highway onramp to U.S. 95 southbound will close between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly.

Tuesday-Friday: U.S. northbound between Boulder Highway and Flamingo will be reduced to a single traffic lane between midnight and 5 a.m. nightly During this same time period, the northbound offramp to Boulder Highway will also be closed.

