Pair of crashes in Las Vegas Valley leave 1 dead, several injured

One person was killed and several others injured in separate crashes early Monday in the Las Vegas Valley.

A two-vehicle crash sent multiple people to the hospital and closed the intersection of Charleston and Lamb boulevards in east Las Vegas early Monday. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash at the intersection of Durango Drive and Wigwam Avenue, on Monday, Sep. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A two-vehicle crash sent multiple people to the hospital and closed an east Las Vegas intersection early Monday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Travis Cunningham said the crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. at Charleston and Lamb boulevards.

Police said a 2020 Toyota Corolla was driving west on Charleston, approaching Lamb, while another 2020 Toyota Corolla was driving south on Lamb, approaching Charleston. The southbound car entered the intersection with a yellow light and the westbound car ran a red light and hit them.

The driver of the southbound car was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where police said he died. The passenger from that car and the driver and the driver of the westbound car were both taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Police said the driver of the westbound car, identified as 20-year-old Zuluaga Gonzalez, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Police said a 25-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle crashed at 4 a.m. at the intersection of Durango Drive and Wigwam Avenue. Fatal-detail detectives were at that crash scene as well.

The man was driving a 1994 Ford Ranger southbound on Durango, approaching Camero Avenue, and veered off the road onto the dirt shoulder, then across a raised median and both the northbound and southbound lane of traffic multiple times before he crashed into a large tree and a brick wall, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims of both crashes will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin is notified.

