Part of Las Vegas Strip to be reduced to 1 travel lane for multiple days

A portion of the Strip will be reduced to one open lane of traffic beginning this weekend.

Why the I-15/U.S. 95 freeway interchange is called the ‘Spaghetti Bowl’

In this file photo from Sept. 22, 2022, construction equipment is seen on Las Vegas Boulevard. Between 9 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Park and Tropicana Avenues will have just one open travel lane, Clark County announced Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A portion of the Strip will be reduced to one open lane of traffic beginning this weekend.

Between 9 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. May 17, Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Park and Tropicana Avenues will have just one open travel lane, Clark County announced. The weeklong road restriction is needed for crews to carry out excavation and paving operations.

Additionally, Park Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 9 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. No east-west traffic across Park Avenue will be available during the closure. Southbound left turn lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard at Park Avenue will remain open.

The majority of the roadwork and associated lane restrictions during this phase, which is expected to last through August and take place between Harmon and Reno avenues, will occur between midnight and 9 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

Nightly closures through May 17 in the area also include:

— Las Vegas Boulevard, which will be down to one southbound lane between Tropicana and Reno avenues for waterline, communication and electrical work.

— Tropicana between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane, which will be down to two eastbound lanes to remove the median island.

— Las Vegas Boulevard between Tropicana and the Aria, which will be down to one northbound lane for waterline, communication and electrical work.

This work is estimated to cost $56 million to complete. On top of previous phases that saw work conducted on the Strip between Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road and between the 215 Beltway and Russell Road, the overall project cost is $150 million.

It marks the latest portion of a multiphase project on Las Vegas Boulevard to upgrade infrastructure between Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway. Each phase includes water line replacement, new pavement, pedestrian crossings enhancements, traffic signal upgrades, LED street lighting, with smart poles, and updated median landscaping.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.