Part of Strip, I-15 exits close for New Year’s

A portion of Las Vegas Boulevard closed to traffic Thursday evening to allow revelers to ring in 2021.

As of 8:25 p.m., the Strip was closed to cars, traffic cameras showed.

The closure will be in effect between Reno Avenue (just south of Tropicana Avenue) and Spring Mountain Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra.

When Las Vegas Boulevard reopens is up in the air this year as there won’t be a fireworks show to signal the start of a new year.

The south and northbound I-15 offramps at Tropicana/Frank Sinatra Drive and Flamingo Road were scheduled to close to traffic at 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Motorists will still be able to enter and exit I-15 at Spring Mountain and Russell.

Ramp restrictions will be lifted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday.

Vehicle access will also be restricted at the following locations:

— Eastbound Tropicana at Industrial Road/Dean Martin Drive.

— Eastbound Flamingo Road at Valley View Boulevard.

Downtown will also see a pair of roads closed to vehicle traffic.

Fourth Street was scheduled to shut to traffic between Ogden and Carson avenues between noon Thursday and 4 a.m. on Friday, according to city of Las Vegas officials.

Casino Center Boulevard was scheduled to close to traffic between Ogden and Carson avenues between 2 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.

