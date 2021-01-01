Part of Strip, I-15 exits to close for New Year’s

A portion of Las Vegas boulevard, as well as Interstate 15 on and off ramps, will be shut to traffic Thursday evening to allow revelers to ring in 2021.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed to vehicle traffic between Reno Avenue (just south of Tropicana Avenue) and Spring Mountain Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra. The shutdown of the Strip is tentatively slated to begin between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., depending on the crowd size at that time, Parra said.

“Either way we’re looking to have a hard shutdown by 8 p.m.,” Parra said

When Las Vegas Boulevard reopens is also up in the air this year as there won’t be a fireworks show to signal the start of a new year.

The south and northbound I-15 offramps at Tropicana/Frank Sinatra Drive and Flamingo Road will close to traffic at 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Motorists will still be able to enter and exit I-15 at Spring Mountain and Russell.

Ramp restrictions will be lifted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday.

Vehicle access will also be restricted at the following locations:

— Eastbound Tropicana at Industrial Road/Dean Martin Drive.

— Eastbound Flamingo Road at Valley View Boulevard.

Downtown will also see a pair of roads closed to vehicle traffic.

Fourth Street will shut to traffic between Ogden and Carson avenues between noon Thursday and 4 a.m. on Friday, according to city of Las Vegas officials.

Casino Center Boulevard will also close to traffic between Ogden and Carson avenues between 2 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.

