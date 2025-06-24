Peace Way bridge over 215 Beltway in Summerlin has opening date

The new Peace Way bridge built over the 215 Beltway in Summerlin is set to open this week after a year of construction.

Crews pour concrete on the new Peace Way Bridge over the 215 Beltway, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The opening will take place at 6 a.m. Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Clark County announced Tuesday.

“Today we celebrate connecting communities and helping citizens navigate the neighborhood,” Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said in a statement. “Whether you’re driving a car, riding your bike, or traveling on foot, this bridge, along with the other roadway improvements we’ve made, will make getting around this area much easier.”

The $19.8 million project, which began in June 2024, led to a yearlong lane restriction on both directions of 215 near the bridge and also saw multiple full weekend and overnight closures of the beltway, to construct the new bridge across the freeway.

The project included the construction of the Peace Way bridge over the 215, connecting Fort Apache west of the beltway to Chessie Court east of the 215.

Peace Way was also improved between Hualapai Way and Cimarron Road, with a new traffic signals added at Hualapai and Peace ways.

The new bridge, located between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road, provides a new east-west travel route for motorists in the area.

