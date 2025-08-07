Pedestrian bridge demolition to affect traffic near Las Vegas hospital

A 50-year-old pedestrian bridge over Maryland Parkway near Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center will be demolished, leading to lane reductions.

A motorist drives under the pedestrian bridge adjacent to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Maryland Parkway Monday, March 31, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists drive under the pedestrian bridge adjacent to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Maryland Parkway Monday, March 31, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 50-year-old pedestrian bridge over Maryland Parkway near Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center will be demolished, leading to a week’s worth of lane reductions.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, Maryland Parkway will be down to one lane in each direction from south of Desert Inn Road to just north of the hospital’s main entrance, Clark County announced Wednesday. All traffic during this time will be pushed to the west side of Maryland Parkway, as cranes and other heavy equipment are used to bring that half of the bridge down.

Then between 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, and 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 15, traffic will be moved to the east side of Maryland Parkway, with one lane open in each direction, as crews bring down the other side of the structure.

The bridge is five decades old and is in need of major repairs. With use of the bridge diminishing over the years, the county decided to demolish the structure instead of upgrading it.

During the lane closures access to Sunrise’s main entrance, Sunrise Children’s Hospital and area businesses will be maintained. Motorists should expect delays when traveling through the work area, especially as kids return to school.

Clark County recommends taking Eastern or University Center Drive for north-south detours in the area.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.