Pedestrian critical after hit & run in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian was critically injured when they were struck by a pickup early Friday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The driver of the vehicle, after striking the victim, then drove off, Las Vegas police Lt. Frank Humel said.

The pedestrian was struck by what was described as a “silver pickup” near the intersection of South La Canada Street and East Desert Inn Road, just north of Boulevard Mall, at 4:26 a.m.

“The driver fled the scene and the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition,” Humel said.

There was no information available on the search for the motorist.

Desert Inn was closed at the intersection in both directions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

