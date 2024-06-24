Pedestrian died on I-15 trying to get into moving truck, police say

The Nevada Highway Patrol shared more details about a fatal crash on Interstate 15 near the Strip.

‘This is so unexpected’: Family reeling from motorcyclist’s death in Las Vegas crash

The eastbound flyover ramp under construction from Interstate 15 southbound to Tropicana Avenue is seen from I-15 northbound on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol shared more details Monday about a fatal crash on Interstate 15 near the Strip last week.

Around 6:10 p.m. Thursday, a pedestrian was seen running north into the travel lanes on the interstate near Tropicana Avenue before attempting to enter the rear cab of a semitrailer while it was still moving, police said.

For “unknown reasons,” the pedestrian was struck by both the semitrailer’s rear right tires and the trailer’s right side trailing tires, police said.

The driver of the semitrailer said he was “unaware” of the pedestrian until he was pulled over by law enforcement, according to Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. It is the 41st fatality in the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s jurisdiction this year.