Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in the west valley

A man died early Sunday morning after being struck by a car at Charleston and Decatur boulevards.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a man was struck around 9:52 a.m. at Charleston and Decatur boulevards after attempting to cross the street inside a marked crosswalk but against a traffic signal.

Police said the man crossed paths with a 2018 BMW 328i Coupe, and was projected onto the road. He died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene, and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The pedestrian’s death was the 60th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.