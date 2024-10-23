67°F
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in front of Summerlin casino

A man was struck and killed in front of Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Regional Tr ...
A man was struck and killed in front of Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)
October 22, 2024 - 10:22 pm
October 22, 2024 - 10:22 pm
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash in front of Red Rock Resort on Tuesday night.

The Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8:39 p.m. in an eastbound entrance of the casino.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

All eastbound lanes on Charleston Boulevard east of the 215 Beltway were shut down for investigation. Highway Patrol said drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

