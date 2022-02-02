Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup in North Las Vegas

A man is dead after a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

Police car (Thinkstock)

North Las Vegas police responded to Las Vegas and Lake Mead boulevards at 4:36 p.m., where a pickup truck struck a pedestrian walking into the street against a light, department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

The pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 50s, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Cuevas said, adding that impairment and speed were not considered factors.

The crash comes just days after nine people were killed in the worst crash in recent memory in North Las Vegas.

