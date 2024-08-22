102°F
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near UNLV

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2024 - 5:01 pm
 
Updated August 21, 2024 - 5:05 pm

A pedestrian has died as the result of a being hit by a vehicle east of UNLV.

The crash occurred about 4:08 p.m. near Gabriel Drive and Spencer Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver remained at the scene, and Metro’s Fatal Detail is being called to the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area.

