Pedestrian dies after he’s hit by pickup truck

The incident happened Saturday on Tropicana Avenue, west of Cameron Street.

Las Vegas police said a pedestrian died after he was hit by a truck that ran up on the sidewalk early Saturday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a Ford F-250 pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk while traveling west on Tropicana Avenue, west of Cameron Street, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The truck hit a 39-year-old Las Vegas man as well as objects including a NV Energy power pole and an iron fence. Police said the truck reversed back onto the road and fled the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said they found the Ford pickup truck abandoned in the northeast valley.

The alleged driver was identified by police, found at his home and arrested.

Jair Rebollo-Castrejon, 23, of Las Vegas, faces DUI and hit-and-run-related charges, according to the press release.

It was the 156th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction.

