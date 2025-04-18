Pedestrian dies days after Boulder Highway crash in Henderson

A pedestrian has died after a crash on Boulder Highway in Henderson last week.

The pedestrian was struck by a black Honda Accord while crossing Boulder Highway in a crosswalk at Foster Avenue on Tuesday, April 8, around 8:18 p.m., the Henderson Police Department said in a news release.

The Honda continued north on Boulder Highway and did not stop at the scene, police said. The driver of the Honda is still unidentified.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. On Friday, Henderson police investigators learned that the pedestrian had died from their injuries, police said.

The collision is still being investigated.

