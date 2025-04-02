59°F
Pedestrian dies nearly 4 weeks after east Las Vegas Valley crash

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2025 - 1:44 pm
 

An 86-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle nearly four weeks ago in the east Las Vegas Valley has died.

The crash occurred just before 2:10 p.m. Feb. 28 on Stewart Avenue east of North Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The pedestrian was crossing the road outside a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2017 Nissan Rogue, sending him to the roadway.

Emergency crews took the pedestrian to University Medical Center Trauma for his injuries. The Clark County coroner’s office notified Metro on March 26 that he had died at Nathan Adelson Hospice.

The driver of the Nissan, Dana Anderson, 62, showed signs of impairment, and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to police and court records.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 46th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.

