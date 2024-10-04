95°F
DUI investigated after motorists hits, kills pedestrian on East Harmon

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2024 - 5:17 pm
 
Updated October 3, 2024 - 6:26 pm

Metro police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a person riding a bicycle Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 4:07 p.m. when a vehicle eastbound on East Harmon Avenue approaching Paradise Avenue hit a bicyclist, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived, but was located in a nearby parking lot with the help of the Fusion Center. The driver was taken into custody with suspicion of being under the influence, Lee said.

The pedestrian died at University Medical Center.

Harmon is closed from Paradise to Koval for the investigation, Lee said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

