Traffic

Pedestrian hit by truck on US 95 causing morning travel delays

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2021 - 7:30 am
 
The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a commercial vehic ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a commercial vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 near Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol was expected to re-open U.S. Highway 95 at Las Vegas Boulevard by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday following an investigation into a pedestrian being struck by a commercial vehicle on the freeway.

The crash caused major traffic headaches throughout the morning. Trooper Ashlee Wellman said a pedestrian was in the northbound travel lanes of the highway when they were struck shortly after 4 a.m. by a large truck.

“The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition,” Wellman said, adding “The pedestrian is an adult male.”

It is unknown why the man was in the travel lanes of the highway.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

