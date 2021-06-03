84°F
Pedestrian killed in crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2021 - 6:30 am
 
A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle in the eastern Las Vegas Valley earl ...
A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Thursday. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Thursday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Noe Esparza said at around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a crash in the 3600 block of Boulder Highway near the U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp. He said a vehicle struck a male pedestrian. The man died at the scene.

Police closed down both the east and westbound lanes of Boulder from the highway to Dalhart Avenue. Traffic delays are expected.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

