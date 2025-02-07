Pedestrian killed in west Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash in the west valley.

The intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Bell Drive is closed after a fatal crash on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

The Metropolitan Police Department said in an X post at 6:55 p.m. Thursday that a pedestrian died in a vehicle crash at the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Bell Drive, near Tropicana Avenue.

#BREAKING Under LVMPD event LLV250200020991, the intersection of Decatur Blvd / W Bell Dr (near Tropicana) is currently closed in all directions due to a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian. Please avoid the area for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/6bbfDoFPjr — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2025

The area is currently closed in all directions for investigation. Police said drivers should avoid the area.