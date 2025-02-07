60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Pedestrian killed in west Las Vegas crash

The intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Bell Drive is closed after a fatal crash on Thursday, ...
The intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Bell Drive is closed after a fatal crash on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Metropolitan Police Department. (Getty Images)
Man dies after four-way crash in west Las Vegas
Crews carry out storm drain work on Sunset Road near Boulder Highway in Henderson. (City of Hen ...
Sunset Road near Boulder Highway reopens early following storm drain upgrade
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Corvette driver dies after January crash, Henderson police say
Tropicana Avenue to see series of closures in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2025 - 7:45 pm
 
Updated February 6, 2025 - 7:54 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash in the west valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in an X post at 6:55 p.m. Thursday that a pedestrian died in a vehicle crash at the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Bell Drive, near Tropicana Avenue.

The area is currently closed in all directions for investigation. Police said drivers should avoid the area.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES