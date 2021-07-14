83°F
Pedestrian struck and killed in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2021 - 6:04 am
 
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in east Las Vegas Tuesday night has died.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 11:13 p.m. the pedestrian was struck on Fremont Street, just north of Oakey Boulevard. The individual was rushed to a local hospital where they died several hours later.

The motorist involved in the crash stopped at the scene. Impairment was not suspected on behalf of the driver.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

