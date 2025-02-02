48°F
Pedestrian struck by car while crossing street outside of a crosswalk

Close-up of lights on roof of police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
February 2, 2025 - 7:17 am
February 2, 2025 - 7:17 am
 

A pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk early Sunday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the pedestrian was crossing Desert Inn Road near Pawnee Drive around midnight when the pedestrian crossed the path of a 2022 Nissan Altima and was struck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Altima remained at the scene and was not impaired.

The pedestrian is the 17th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

