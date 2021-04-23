Pedestrian struck by vehicle, gravely injured on Flamingo Road

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when they were struck by a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley early Friday.

The east and westbound lanes of Flamingo Road were closed in both directions from Maryland Parkway to Tamarus Street early Friday morning. (RTC traffic camera)

Las Vegas police Lt. Jesse Roybal said the pedestrian was outside a marked crosswalk when they were struck at 1:57 a.m. on Flamingo Road at Escondido Street.

The victim was gravely injured. Roybal said police detectives who investigate fatal crashes were investigating the crash.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the east and westbound lanes of Flamingo Road were closed in both directions from Maryland Parkway to Tamarus Street.

“All lanes are blocked,” the RTC said in an email notification of the closure.

By 6:15 a.m. the road was back open.

