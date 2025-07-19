Pedestrian struck in east Las Vegas crash in June dies

A pedestrian struck while traveling outside of a crosswalk last month in the eastern Las Vegas Valley has died from their injuries, according to police.

In a news release Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department said it was notified by the Clark County coroner’s office that the pedestrian hit in a June 14 crash at North Nellis Boulevard, south of East Owens Avenue, had succumbed to their injuries. The pedestrian was not identified and the coroner’s office could not be reached for comment.

Police say on June 14, a 2023 Tesla Model 3 was heading south on Nellis Boulevard in the left of three travel lanes. The pedestrian was crossing Nellis outside a nearby crosswalk and crossed in front of the Tesla, according to the release.

The Tesla struck the pedestrian, causing them to be projected into the roadway, police said.

The person was transported to University Medical Center. The driver of the Tesla remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remained under investigation, according to the release. The death was Metro’s 92nd traffic-related fatality in 2025.

