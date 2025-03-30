63°F
Pedestrian struck killed in east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2025 - 7:34 am
 

A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash in east Las Vegas Saturday night.

A car struck a 64-year-old man on McLeod Drive at Pecos-McLeod Interconnect around 7:47 p.m. before fleeing the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was then taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

