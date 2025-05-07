Las Vegas pedestrian killed on sidewalk by alleged drunk driver, police say

A pedestrian was killed in a crash by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday evening in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Visiting Lake Mead? Drive like a tortoise, not a hare, officials say

2 juveniles dead after multivehicle crash on I-15 north of Las Vegas

If you try to cross this Las Vegas highway, a fence will greet you

A pedestrian was killed in a crash by a suspected drunk driver late Tuesday afternoon in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The driver struck the pedestrian on the sidewalk along Warm Springs Road near Jones Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Warm Springs was closed in both directions between Jones and Torrey Pines Drive Tuesday night.

An investigation is ongoing.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.