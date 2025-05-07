Las Vegas pedestrian killed on sidewalk by alleged drunk driver, police say
A pedestrian was killed in a crash by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday evening in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
The driver struck the pedestrian on the sidewalk along Warm Springs Road near Jones Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Warm Springs was closed in both directions between Jones and Torrey Pines Drive Tuesday night.
An investigation is ongoing.
