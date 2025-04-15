Pedestrian struck outside marked crosswalk in east Las Vegas dies at hospital
A 41-year-old man died after a crash Tuesday morning in east Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The man was crossing Sahara Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk east of Eastern Avenue around 7:51 a.m. when he was struck by a 2019 Hyundai Kona, police said in a news release.
The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 23-year-old Hyundai driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
