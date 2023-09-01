Planning to park at Harry Reid airport? Here’s the latest

Officials are anticipating a lot of traffic at the Las Vegas airport over Labor Day weekend.

If you are planning to fly anywhere this Labor Day weekend, you might want to think about how you will get there.

Harry Reid International Airport announced Friday morning on social media that the long-term parking facility at Terminal 1 was completely full.

The Las Vegas airport was forecasting that most of its parking lots and garages would be at full or near capacity for most of Labor Day weekend.

Airport officials have some advise for travelers:

– Allow extra time to find a parking space, including the possibility of riding a shuttle to your terminal if you end up parking in the remote lot.

– Pay attention to closure notices and other information displayed on digital signage.

– Consider alternative options, including ride-hailing services, for getting to and from the airport.

