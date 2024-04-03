57°F
Police activity closes I-15 northbound lanes in Las Vegas

A heavy police presence on Interstate 15 northbound behind a semi-truck at the Speedway exit about 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (NDOT)
Maryland Parkway bus rapid transit project gets a big boost
How safe are Nevada bridges? Which local one is ‘structurally deficient’?
45-year-old man dies in northwest valley motorcycle crash
Major road projects around Strip see new round of traffic impacts
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 11:38 pm
 

Unspecified police activity has a large part of Interstate 15 closed in the north end of the Las Vegas Valley as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“IR15 northbound lanes from US95 to north I215, including all ramps, are closed due to Police activity in area,” Nevada State Police stated in a post on X about 10:30 p.m. “IR15 southbound lanes will remain open. Please use alternate routes. Slow down in area.”

No details were available from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

