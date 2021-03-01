Police activity shuts down Boulder Highway at Russell Road

The Regional Transportation Commission reported that the northbound and southbound lanes of Boulder Highway are currently being detoured at Russell Road.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The intersection of Boulder Highway and Russell Road is temporarily closed due to police activity.

Police said a woman in the intersection was in medical distress as of about 1:13 p.m., refusing to comply with officers.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

