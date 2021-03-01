63°F
Police activity shuts down Boulder Highway at Russell Road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2021 - 3:28 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The intersection of Boulder Highway and Russell Road is temporarily closed due to police activity.

Police said a woman in the intersection was in medical distress as of about 1:13 p.m., refusing to comply with officers.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported that the northbound and southbound lanes of Boulder Highway are currently being detoured at Russell Road.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

