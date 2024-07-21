93°F
Police ask public for help identifying SUV involved in hit-and-run crash

A photo of the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday, Jul 21, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2024 - 7:13 am
 
Updated July 21, 2024 - 7:24 am

A man was killed early Sunday morning by a hit-and-run driver near UNLV.

The 62-year-old was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on Harmon Avenue west of Paradise Road around 12:47 a.m. when he was hit by a “small to midsize, dark-colored SUV,” the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The front right side of the SUV collided with the man, which projected the man forward and onto the road, police said. The driver left the scene after the collision.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff, police said. His death was the 87th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Anyone with information about the SUV involved in the crash can call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3535 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Police said the car has a dark tint with chrome rims, and will have damage to its right front headlight assembly and hood.

A photo of the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday, Jul 21, 2024. (Metropolitan ...
A photo of the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday, Jul 21, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

