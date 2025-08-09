Police: Driver arrested after running over man twice in downtown Las Vegas

A 56-year-old man died Friday night after twice being run over by an SUV in downtown Las Vegas, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

The accident occurred at around 10:21 p.m. on North 1st Street, south of East Ogden Avenue, when a 2020 Cadillac Escalade reversed after an altercation with an unknown man, and hit a pedestrian and knocking him down, police said. The SUV rolled over him, then drove forward and ran over him again before hitting guard poles at the Circa hotel delivery dock.

The pedestrian, who was not identified by police, was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Kevin Vo, showed signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI-related charges.

This accident marks the 101st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, and remains under investigation by the department’s Collision Investigation Section.

