Police: E-bicyclist struck, killed by alleged drunk driver in central Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department said a 26-year-old e-bicyclist was struck by a 27-year-old driver in the central Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

A 26-year-old man died after being struck by a car while riding an electric bicycle in the central Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon.

The man was riding a isinwheel U1 Folding Electric Bike east on Harmon Avenue near Lamar Circle when he was struck by a 27-year-old man driving a 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 around 4:07 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the e-bicyclist was projected into the air and onto the road during the crash.

The Mercedes Benz driver continued driving east after the crash to a nearby parking lot, exited his vehicle and fled the car on foot, police said. He was later found by officers and taken into custody.

The e-bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center Trauma for medical treatment, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Police said the Mercedes Benz driver showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI, hit and run and reckless driving charges.

The e-bicyclist’s dead is the 113th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.