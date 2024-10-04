76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Police: E-bicyclist struck, killed by alleged drunk driver in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DUI investigated after motorist hits, kills pedestrian on East Harmon
Traffic is backed up on both eastbound and westbound Sands Avenue near the Sphere as constructi ...
LVCVA to consider nearly $3M, 5-year grand prix Strip employee transportation service
Paving operations occur on Interstate 15 near Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (M ...
UNLV football, Aces-Liberty post-game traffic Friday could be nightmare. Here’s why
Traffic on Interstate 15 southbound seen from the Harmon Avenue HOV drop lane on-ramp on Feb. 1 ...
I-15 southbound stretch near the Strip to close over the weekend
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2024 - 1:58 am
 

A 26-year-old man died after being struck by a car while riding an electric bicycle in the central Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon.

The man was riding a isinwheel U1 Folding Electric Bike east on Harmon Avenue near Lamar Circle when he was struck by a 27-year-old man driving a 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 around 4:07 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the e-bicyclist was projected into the air and onto the road during the crash.

The Mercedes Benz driver continued driving east after the crash to a nearby parking lot, exited his vehicle and fled the car on foot, police said. He was later found by officers and taken into custody.

The e-bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center Trauma for medical treatment, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Police said the Mercedes Benz driver showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI, hit and run and reckless driving charges.

The e-bicyclist’s dead is the 113th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES