Police: Fatal crash in Las Vegas Valley involves stolen Salvation Army bus

A fatal crash occurred Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. after a Salvation Army bus was stolen in North Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said “it was believed a passenger was still onboard” when the bus was taken from the area of 211 West Judson Avenue. North Las Vegas police then authorized a pursuit of the bus and the Metropolitan Police Department monitored the bus with a Metro air unit, according to police.

During the pursuit, the the driver of the bus was driving recklessly and experienced an issue with the tires, Metro said. North Las Vegas police then determined there were no passengers on the bus and stopped the pursuit, police said.

The Metro air unit then saw the bus run a red light at Tropicana Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive, in the southwest valley, where it struck a motorcyclist, Metro said. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though the suspect fled on foot, they were taken into custody by both agencies, according to police.

North Las Vegas police and Metro police will continue to work together on this investigation, police said.

As of Wednesday night, the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive was closed in all directions.

