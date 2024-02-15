Police identify teen who died in double-fatal crash in east Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified a teenage motorist accused of causing a crash that killed him and a second driver in an Las Vegas intersection early Saturday.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified a teenage motorist who police say caused a crash that killed him and a second driver in an east Las Vegas intersection early Saturday.

He was Jefferson Madrid Ramos, a 17-year-old Las Vegas resident.

The crash was reported at 4:12 a.m. in the intersection of North Lamb Boulevard and East Bonanza Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro said Madrid Ramos was speeding in a Chevrolet Silverado when he ran a solid red light, broadsiding a Toyota Scion.

The Toyota’s sole occupant, a 60-year-old Las Vegas resident, died at the scene.

Madrid Ramos died at University Medical Center, police said.

