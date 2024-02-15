Police identify teen who died in double-fatal crash in east Las Vegas
The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified a teenage motorist who police say caused a crash that killed him and a second driver in an east Las Vegas intersection early Saturday.
He was Jefferson Madrid Ramos, a 17-year-old Las Vegas resident.
The crash was reported at 4:12 a.m. in the intersection of North Lamb Boulevard and East Bonanza Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Metro said Madrid Ramos was speeding in a Chevrolet Silverado when he ran a solid red light, broadsiding a Toyota Scion.
The Toyota’s sole occupant, a 60-year-old Las Vegas resident, died at the scene.
Madrid Ramos died at University Medical Center, police said.
Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.