Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police said a pedestrian was killed after she was struck by a car in the far southeastern valley early Friday.

Las Vegas police said a woman was killed after they were struck by a car in the far southeastern valley Friday.

Lt. Frank Humel said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Boulder Highway at 12:19 a.m. when it struck a woman crossing Boulder Highway at Tropicana Avenue. The woman died at the scene.

The motorist stayed at the scene and Humel said it did not appear impairment was involved.

