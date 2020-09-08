78°F
Traffic

Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2020 - 6:19 am
 
Updated September 8, 2020 - 7:28 am

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal accident in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday in east Las Vegas.

Lt. Katie Geiger said police were called at 2:09 a.m. to the intersection of East Carey Avenue and Bledsoe Lane.

“Preliminary details are that a pedestrian was hit by a truck,” Geiger said.

She said it appears that the person was in the road and outside of a marked crosswalk.

The crash has closed east- and westbound lanes of Carey as well as Bledsoe north of Carey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

