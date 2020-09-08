Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal accident in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday in east Las Vegas.
Lt. Katie Geiger said police were called at 2:09 a.m. to the intersection of East Carey Avenue and Bledsoe Lane.
“Preliminary details are that a pedestrian was hit by a truck,” Geiger said.
She said it appears that the person was in the road and outside of a marked crosswalk.
The crash has closed east- and westbound lanes of Carey as well as Bledsoe north of Carey.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
