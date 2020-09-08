Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal accident in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police investigated a fatal pedestrian crash on East Carey Avenue early on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. Katie Geiger said police were called at 2:09 a.m. to the intersection of East Carey Avenue and Bledsoe Lane.

“Preliminary details are that a pedestrian was hit by a truck,” Geiger said.

She said it appears that the person was in the road and outside of a marked crosswalk.

The crash has closed east- and westbound lanes of Carey as well as Bledsoe north of Carey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

