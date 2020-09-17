Police investigate man found dead in southwest valley intersection

An individual found dead in a west Las Vegas intersection early Thursday is believed to have jumped from a moving car, police said.

Traffic was delayed near Durango and Russell roads in the southwest valley early Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, because of a man found dead in the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Russell Road, Las Vegas police said. (RTC Fast camera)

Las Vegas police Lt. Greg Phenis said at 12:48 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Russell Road for a man laying in the roadway.

“Officers arrived, summoned medical assistance, and he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” Phenis said.

Police said early indications are that the man was a passenger in a moving vehicle and jumped out. Why the man jumped is under investigation.

The incident was causing traffic delays in the area of the intersection early Thursday.

