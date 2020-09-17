75°F
Police investigate man found dead in southwest valley intersection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2020 - 5:00 am
 

An individual found dead in a west Las Vegas intersection early Thursday is believed to have jumped from a moving car, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. Greg Phenis said at 12:48 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Russell Road for a man laying in the roadway.

“Officers arrived, summoned medical assistance, and he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” Phenis said.

Police said early indications are that the man was a passenger in a moving vehicle and jumped out. Why the man jumped is under investigation.

The incident was causing traffic delays in the area of the intersection early Thursday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

