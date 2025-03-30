Police need help identifying vehicle involved in fatal Boulder Highway crash

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by two cars on Boulder Highway Saturday night.

An unidentified vehicle that police believe could be a white 2012 to 2022 Volkswagen Passat that was involved in a crash on Boulder Highway at Tropicana Avenue on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A pedestrian was struck around 8:35 p.m. at Boulder and Tropicana Avenue when the man crossed the street in a marked crosswalk but “failed to obey the traffic control device,” and collided with a 2007 Toyota Corolla, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

An unidentified vehicle that police believe is a white 2012 to 2022 Volkswagen Passat then drove over the man who was lying in the road from the crash and continued south on Boulder Highway, police said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Police said the Toyota driver stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the identity of the second vehicle involved in the crash, is encouraged to contact Metro at 702-828-3595.