63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Police need help identifying vehicle involved in fatal Boulder Highway crash

An unidentified vehicle that police believe could be a white 2012 to 2022 Volkswagen Passat tha ...
An unidentified vehicle that police believe could be a white 2012 to 2022 Volkswagen Passat that was involved in a crash on Boulder Highway at Tropicana Avenue on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
(Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck killed in east Las Vegas crash
James Bristow, left, of Midnight Sun Consulting, a moderator, Asha Jones, second right, vice pr ...
Las Vegas Valley needs better roads. Who will pay for them?
A red light camera is seen on Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley, Arizona Monday, October 29, 202 ...
Traffic cameras could soon enforce speed in Nevada construction zones
1 dead after car collides with 2 people on e-scooters in southwest Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2025 - 7:22 am
 

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by two cars on Boulder Highway Saturday night.

A pedestrian was struck around 8:35 p.m. at Boulder and Tropicana Avenue when the man crossed the street in a marked crosswalk but “failed to obey the traffic control device,” and collided with a 2007 Toyota Corolla, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

An unidentified vehicle that police believe is a white 2012 to 2022 Volkswagen Passat then drove over the man who was lying in the road from the crash and continued south on Boulder Highway, police said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Police said the Toyota driver stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the identity of the second vehicle involved in the crash, is encouraged to contact Metro at 702-828-3595.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES