Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck on Boulder Highway

The man was struck by a pickup truck heading south on Boulder Highway between Missouri and Hamilton avenues just after 5:20 p.m., police said.

Boring Co. Vegas Loop’s next station to open at this Strip resort

A man was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck on Boulder Highway in the east Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026. (RTC Southern Nevada)

A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a man entered traffic outside of a crosswalk and was struck by a pickup truck heading south on Boulder Highway between Missouri and Hamilton avenues, southeast of Tropicana Avenue, just after 5:20 p.m.

”An unhoused individual darted out into traffic on Boulder hwy outside of a crosswalk and was struck by a pickup truck traveling in the southbound lanes,” Metro Lt. Charles Jenkins said in a text message.

The man was taken to a hospital but later died, Jenkins said.

Traffic on northbound and southbound Boulder Highway was expected to be closed for three to four hours, police stated.

—

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com. Follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.